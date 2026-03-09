Lok Sabha to debate no confidence motion seeking Speaker Om Birla's removal on March 10

<p>New Delhi: The Lok Sabha will take up the no-confidence motion against Speaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/explained-opposition-seeks-om-birlas-removal-what-is-the-procedure-to-impeach-lok-sabha-speaker-3924804">Om Birla</a> on Tuesday, setting aside 10 hours in total for the debate. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will open the debate on behalf of the treasure benches. </p><p>While the first day of the second part of the Budget Session saw disruptions, the no-confidence motion will see a 10-hour debate on Tuesday and Wednesday. While the Opposition was insistent on a day-long debate, the government agreed to two. Union home minister Amit Shah will reply. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, following tradition, is unlikely to speak during the motion. </p><p>“When the first such motion was taken up (against GV Mavalankar), then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru set aside only one hour. Upon continued insistence, the government eventually set aside two and a half hours. In this case, they asked for a day-long discussion. We have agreed on two,” Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said. </p><p>Key speakers from the NDA include Ravi Shankar Prasad, Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Bhatruhari Mahtab, Jagdambika Pal and Tejaswi Surya. Home Minister Shah will be the final speaker. </p><p>From the Congress, deputy Lok Sabha leader Gaurav Gogoi, senior leaders Manish Tewari and Deepender Hooda, as well as Jothimani will speak. Jothimani was among the women leaders the BJP had accused of trying to harm the PM. From the TMC, Sayani Ghosh and Mahua Moitra are likely to speak. </p>.From G V Mavalankar to Om Birla: History of removal motions against Lok Sabha Speakers.<p>While the TMC was not a signatory to the motion, they will vote against the Speaker. </p><p>Despite that, the numbers are unlikely to add up. The Opposition’s 238 MPs will all not be able to vote with 8 MPs being suspended in the previous part of the Session. The NDA however has 293 MPs, including the BJP’s 240 MPs, JDU’s 16, TDP’s 12 and other parties. The motion needs 272 votes to pass. </p><p>On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lent an endorsement to Birla at a function in his constituency Kota. “Om Birla ji is an excellent Member of Parliament and a remarkable Speaker. He is fully dedicated to the Constitution and deeply committed to parliamentary traditions,” PM Modi said.</p>