Lok Sabha to debate no confidence motion seeking Speaker Om Birla's removal on March 10

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will open the debate on behalf of the treasure benches.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 17:16 IST
Published 09 March 2026, 17:16 IST
