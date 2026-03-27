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Lok Sabha to discuss 'efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism' on Monday

The government has listed the discussion under Rule 193 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha under which there is no need for a formal motion or voting.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 16:48 IST
India NewsAmit ShahLok SabhaNaxalism

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