<p>New Delhi: With the central government's deadline for eliminating <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Naxalism%20">Naxalism </a>set in March this year, the Lok Sabha on Monday will discuss 'efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism'.</p><p>The government has listed the discussion under Rule 193 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Lok%20Sabha">Lok Sabha</a> under which there is no need for a formal motion or voting.</p><p>The notice for the discussion was given by TDP MP Byreddy Shabari and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, with the two leaders expected to start the debate in which Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to respond and provide an overview of the government's efforts to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 31.</p>.Senior Naxalite Papa Rao to surrender; Chhattisgarh will be free of Naxalism by March 31: Dy CM.<p>Last month, the MHA had said that the number of Naxalite-affected districts in the country has come down to seven, with three of them -- Bijapur, Narayanpur and Sukma in Chhattisgarh -- remaining in the "most affected category”.</p><p>It also told Parliament that 7,409 Naxalites were arrested between 2019 and 2026 till January 15. Another 5,880 Naxalites surrendered during the period. Almost the entire CPI (Maoist) leadership has been killed or have surrendered in the past couple of years.</p>