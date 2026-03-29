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Lok Sabha to discuss end of Naxalism on Monday

The government has listed the discussion under Rule 193 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha in which there is no need for a formal motion or voting.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 11:40 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 11:40 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok SabhaNaxalism

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