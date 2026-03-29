<p>New Delhi: With the government's deadline for eliminating Naxalism in the country ending on March 31, the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha"> Lok Sabha</a> on Monday will discuss 'efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism'.</p><p>The government has listed the discussion under Rule 193 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha in which there is no need for a formal motion or voting.</p> .Senior Naxalite Papa Rao to surrender; Chhattisgarh will be free of Naxalism by March 31: Dy CM.<p>The notice for the discussion was given by TDP MP Byreddy Shabari and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde and will initiate debate in which Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to reply and provide an overview of the government's efforts to eliminate naxalism.</p><p>The announcement of eliminating naxalism in the country is likely to be made in Lok Sabha either on Monday.</p><p><br>Last month, the MHA had said that the number of naxal-affected districts in the country has come down to seven, with three of them -- Bijapur, Narayanpur and Sukma in Chhattisgarh -- remaining in the "most affected category”.</p> .<p>It also told Parliament that 7,409 naxals were arrested between 2019 and 2026 till January 15. Another 5,880 naxals surrendered during the period. Almost the entire CPI (Maoist) leadership has been killed or have surrendered in the past couple of years.</p><p>Between 2004 and March 26 this year, 16,496 Naxals have surrendered, with a maximum of 2,337 Naxals laying down arms last year.</p><p>The union government is preparing an "operations and development" blueprint, including an announcement for the withdrawal of about five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) battalions from naxal-infested regions and the launch of multiple welfare schemes.</p>