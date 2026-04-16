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Lok Sabha to vote on three bills including women's reservation on April 17

Speaker Om Birla said there would be a debate of around 15-18 hours on the bills as voting would take place on 4 PM on Friday.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 08:39 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 08:39 IST
India NewspoliticsLok SabhaIndia PoliticsOm Birladelimitation

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