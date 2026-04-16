<p>New Delhi: Voting on the three bills in Lok Sabha to amend the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/nothing-to-do-with-womens-reservation-congress-rahul-gandhi-calls-delimitation-move-as-attempted-power-grab-3969119">women's quota law </a>and set up a delimitation commission will be held at 4 PM Friday, according to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.</p><p>Birla said there would be a debate of around 15-18 hours on the bills as voting would take place on 4 PM on Friday.</p><p>Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju suggested a 12-hour debate on the bills but said the decision to extend that would be taken by the Speaker.</p><p>Earlier, Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Amit Shah moved to introduce three bills in Lok Sabha to amend the women's quota law and set up a delimitation commission amid protests by the opposition, which termed the proposed legislations anti-constitutional.</p>.Quota push masks federal power shift.<p>'The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026', 'The Delimitation Bill, 2026' and 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment Bill), 2026' were introduced in the House.</p><p>According to the draft Constitution amendment bill, Lok Sabha seats will be increased to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.</p>