Lokayukta celebrates 40 years of service: CJI hails it as ‘conscience of the state’

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta celebrated its four decades of service on Saturday in the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant, attending as the Chief Guest, described the institution as the “conscience of the state,” emphasising that government is a responsibility born of trust rather than a privilege of authority.</p>.<p>Guardian of accountability</p>.<p>Addressing a distinguished gathering of legal luminaries and state officials, CJI Surya Kant noted that in the Indian constitutional framework, power has always been understood as a stewardship exercised for the public good.</p>.<p>“Legacy is not merely the passage of time, but the service rendered to the people. For 40 years, this institution has reminded us that authority is trust, and duty is not a privilege,” the CJI said.</p>.<p>He further lauded the Lokayukta’s role in ensuring that justice remains a living reality for the citizens of Karnataka, specifically highlighting its impact on administrative transparency and the management of natural resources.</p>.Women officers more corrupt than men: Upa Lokayukta.<p>In a significant move toward modernising oversight, the CJI inaugurated an Online Investigation Module and a New Portal for Assets and Liabilities of elected representatives. He also released a special commemorative magazine, Lokayukta, documenting the institution’s 40-year evolution since its inception in 1986.</p>.<p>Justice Aravind Kumar, Judge of the Supreme Court, highlighted the Lokayukta’s status as one of the most effective anti-corruption ombudsmen in the country. He noted that the institution’s strength lies in its ability to empower the common man against the misuse of power.</p>.<p>Lokayukta Justice B S Patil, in his address, reflected upon the institution’s journey, noting that it has disposed of over 1.51 lakh cases since its inception. He reiterated the body’s commitment to tackling nepotism and maladministration, despite various institutional challenges.</p>.<p>The event was held in the presence of Upa-lokayuktas Justice K N Phaneendra (Retd), Justice B Veerappa, Advocate General K Shashi Kiran Shetty and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.</p>.<p>The event concluded with a special seminar focused on the ‘Redressal of Grievances under the Lokayukta Act and Strategies to Prevent Corruption’.</p>