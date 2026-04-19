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Lokayukta celebrates 40 years of service: CJI hails it as ‘conscience of the state’

“Legacy is not merely the passage of time, but the service rendered to the people. For 40 years, this institution has reminded us that authority is trust, and duty is not a privilege,” the CJI said.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 23:39 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 23:39 IST
India NewsChief Justice of India

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