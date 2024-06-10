Look forward to India, Maldives working together closely: Jaishankar

Jaishankar was the external affairs minister in Modi's previous Cabinet. He took oath as a Union minister on Sunday.

It was Muizzu's first visit to India after he became the island nation's president on November 17 last year.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office.

Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country. The Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians earlier this month.

After his meeting with Hasina, Jaishankar said, "Honoured to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh today. The India-Bangladesh Maitri continues to advance."