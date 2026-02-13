<p>Congratulating Tarique Rahman on leading Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Friday took to his X handle and said he is looking forward to strengthening the ties with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh</a>. </p><p>"I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership," the post read.</p><p>"India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals," PM wrote.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, BNP said that it is set to form the government as vote counting is under way for the 13th parliamentary elections in the country.</p><p>In a post on X, the BNP Media cell said, "The Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP is set to form the government after winning the majority of seats."</p><p>Local media reports indicate that the BNP is set to secure a historic win in the elections.</p><p>According to the <em>Daily Star</em>, vote counting has been completed in 249 constituencies, with just 50 remaining.</p><p>Of the 299 seats, the <em>Daily Star</em> reported that BNP and allies have secured 181 seats, while Jamaat and allies have 61 seats.</p><p>These preliminary figures suggest a significant shift in Bangladesh's political landscape.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>