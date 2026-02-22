Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Looking forward to my upcoming Israel visit: PM Modi

Netanyahu said that from artificial intelligence to regional cooperation, the partnership between India and Israel continues to reach new heights.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 18:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 18:06 IST
India NewsIsraelNarendra ModiBenjamin Netanyahu

Follow us on :

Follow Us