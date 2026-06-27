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'Looting the public': Mallikarjun Kharge questions Modi govt on high fuel prices as global crude oil rates fall

Kharge asked why the public is being made to shell out more for petrol, diesel and LPG even when the global crude oil prices had plumetted.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 12:05 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 12:05 IST
India NewsCongressMallikarjun KhargePetrol

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