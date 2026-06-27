'Looting the public': Mallikarjun Kharge questions Modi govt on high fuel prices as global crude oil rates fall

<p>As global crude oil rates are returning to pre-war levels, Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mallikarjun%20kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge </a>on Saturday posed a question to the Central government. Taking to X, he hit out at the Modi government, accusing it of "looting" and "pickpocketing" the people.</p>.<p>In his post, Kharge asked why the public is being made to shell out more for petrol, diesel and LPG even when the global crude oil prices had plumetted.</p>.<p>"BJP's Looting and pickpocketing habit - Crude oil is tumbling, yet instead of easing up on petrol-diesel-gas... The Modi government keeps tightening the reins on savings," he said in a post in Hindi on X.</p>.<p>Posing a set of three questions to the government, the Congress chief said, when the war in West Asia was at its peak, crude oil was at USD 138 per barrel, with petrol costing Rs 94.77 a litre and diesel Rs 87.67 a litre.</p>.<p>"So why is the Modi government still selling petrol at Rs 102.12 a litre and diesel at Rs 95.20 a litre? "Citing the war, the BJP government doubled the prices of commercial LPG. Now that supply has normalized, why aren't LPG prices being rolled back? Why isn't the public getting even a penny's relief," he asked.</p>.Crude oil futures fall over 1% as supply fears fade amid Iran deal optimism.<p>Domestic cylinders, the 5-kg small cylinders useful for migrants, and CNG - everything has been jacked up, he noted.</p>.<p>"Now that conditions are normal, why are the Modi government's hands trembling when it comes to cutting the prices," Kharge asked.</p>.<p>He went on to say - "It's obvious the public has become just a means for the BJP to extract taxes and raise its collections."</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>