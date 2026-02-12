<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nishikant-dubey">Nishikant Dubey</a> on Thursday filed a substantive motion to dismiss the membership of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>. While the BJP on Wednesday said that they will initiate a privilege motion, sources said that the party had decided not to do so. </p><p>Around 5pm, Dubey rose to give a notice under Rule 352(5) and Rule 353. “The Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi behaves like an urban naxal and he has relations with Soros Foundation (by billionaire George Soros) and Ford Foundation. He travels to Vietnam, Bahrain, Thailand with anti-nationals and questions the Election Commission, the Constitution and the Speaker,” Dubey alleged. </p>.General strike becomes shutdown in Kerala; CPI(M)-Congress debate over stir.<p>Dubey said that Rahul’s membership should be annulled and he should not be allowed to be a member at all. </p><p>In response, Gandhi said that his focus is on farmers. “Let there be an FIR or a case be registered or a privilege motion against me, I will fight for the farmers. Whatever I have said in the Lok Sabha yesterday was truth,” Gandhi said. </p><p>A substantive motion is a self-contained proposal made in reference to a subject which the mover wishes to bring forward. If accepted, the motion is put forward for consideration. </p><p>Rule 352 (v) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha refers to restrictions regarding references to specific individuals during debates. It states that a member while speaking shall not “reflect upon the conduct of persons in high authority unless the discussion is based on a substantive motion drawn in proper terms". </p>.Lok Sabha adjourns for the day after uproar over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on Rahul Gandhi.<p>Rule 353 of the Lok Sabha governs the procedure for members making allegations against other members or individuals, requiring them to provide advance notice to the Speaker and the concerned Minister. </p><p>As per the rule, members must give adequate advance notice to the Speaker and the concerned Minister to ensure they can investigate and, if necessary, respond with facts. The Rule also states that the member making the allegation is expected to have checked the facts and be prepared to substantiate them. However, government ministers are exceptions, as they are accountable to the Parliament. </p>