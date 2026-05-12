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'LoP not rubber stamp': Rahul Gandhi submits dissent note on CBI chief's selection

In his dissent note, Rahul said the Modi government has “repeatedly misused” the CBI, intended to be India's premier investigative agency, to “target political opponents, journalists, and critics”.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 17:19 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 17:19 IST
India NewsCBIRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

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