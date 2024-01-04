Ram was a Kshatriya, ate meat: Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction leader sparks row

Dr Jitendra Awhad, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader, kicked up a storm alleging that Lord Ram ate meat. In a clip shared by BJP Haryana's social media head Arun Yadav on X, Awhad can be heard saying that Ram was a Kshatriya, and they eat meat.
Speaking at an event in Maharashtra's Shirdi yesterday Awhad reiterated, "Lord Ram was not a vegetarian, he was a non-vegetarian. Where would a person living in the forest for 14 years go to find vegetarian food? Is it correct or not (question to the public)?..."
Reacting to the comment, BJP leader Ram Kadam on Thursday said "Their mindset is to hurt the sentiments of the Ram bhakts. They can't make fun of the Hindu religion to gather votes. The fact that Ram mandir has been built has not gown down well with the 'ghamandi' alliance."
The leader also intends to file a police complaint over Ahwad's remark calling Lord Ram a 'non-vegetarian'.
The row over the NCP leader's comments come ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony that is slated to take place on January 22. A political slugfest has already erupted between the Narendra Modi-led NDA government and the opposition over the issue of invites to the inauguration.
