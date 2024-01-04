Ram was a Kshatriya, ate meat: Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction leader sparks row

The leader also intends to file a police complaint over Ahwad's remark calling Lord Ram a 'non-vegetarian'.

The row over the NCP leader's comments come ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony that is slated to take place on January 22. A political slugfest has already erupted between the Narendra Modi-led NDA government and the opposition over the issue of invites to the inauguration.

More to follow...