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'Love Jihad' cases on rise in Cong-ruled states: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Recently in Hubballi, Hindu activists and relatives of a girl's family alleged that a gym trainer attempted 'love Jihad' and sexually assaulted her.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 16:54 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 16:54 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressIndia PoliticsPralhad JoshiLove jihad

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