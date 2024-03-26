Love's labour lost: India-Pakistan lesbian couple break up over cheating weeks before wedding

Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik, social media influencers from India and Pakistan, called off their upcoming wedding and announced the end of their relationship over the weekend.
The couple, who gained widespread attention in 2019 for their striking photoshoot celebrating South Asian culture, revealed the unfortunate news on Instagram. Sufi Malik attributed the breakup to her own infidelity, acknowledging the strain it placed on their relationship.
Their journey began five years ago, transcending borders and cultural norms, and culminated in an engagement a year before their split. Malik's proposal to Chakra at New York's iconic Empire State Building was a moment shared with their followers through a video post.
However, the revelation of Malik's infidelity mere weeks before their planned wedding brought an abrupt end to their love story.
"I made an unrecognisable mistake of betrayal by cheating on her a few weeks before our wedding. I've hurt her tremendously, beyond my understanding. I am owning up to my mistake and will continue to do so. I've hurt the people I love and care about the most through my actions, including our family and friends; our community that I cherish", she said in an Instagram post.
"This may come as a shock, but our journey is shifting. We have decided to call off our wedding and end our relationship due to infidelity committed by Sufi", Chakra said in her Instagram post.
(Published 26 March 2024, 09:24 IST)