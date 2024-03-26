Love's labour lost: India-Pakistan lesbian couple break up over cheating weeks before wedding

Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik, social media influencers from India and Pakistan, called off their upcoming wedding and announced the end of their relationship over the weekend.

The couple, who gained widespread attention in 2019 for their striking photoshoot celebrating South Asian culture, revealed the unfortunate news on Instagram. Sufi Malik attributed the breakup to her own infidelity, acknowledging the strain it placed on their relationship.

Their journey began five years ago, transcending borders and cultural norms, and culminated in an engagement a year before their split. Malik's proposal to Chakra at New York's iconic Empire State Building was a moment shared with their followers through a video post.

However, the revelation of Malik's infidelity mere weeks before their planned wedding brought an abrupt end to their love story.