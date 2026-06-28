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Low birth weight babies to be added to Anaemia Mukt Bharat as Centre prepares to revamp guidelines

Under the revised strategy, low birth weight (LBW) babies aged 0-6 months have been added as the seventh beneficiary group.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 11:11 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 11:11 IST
India NewsJ P NaddaAnaemiaBabiesWeight

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