'LPG biometric authentication only required for...': Govt issues clarification on mandatory eKYC

<p>In a statement issued on Monday, for clarifying the mandated eKYC for all domestic <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a> consumers, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the LPG Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (eKYC) is required for only the unauthenticated LPG customers, and not all customers. </p><p>The statement read, "The requirement of eKYC applies to those LPG consumers who have not done eKYC so far. If you are a non-PMUY customer and have done it before, you don't need to do it again."</p><p>The ministry said this is not a fresh direction and is part of the Government’s efforts to encourage more LPG consumers to complete biometric Aadhaar authentication.</p>.Amid supply shortage, govt makes biometric authentication mandatory for all domestic LPG consumers.<p>They clarified that PMUY customers need to do it once every financial year, only for receiving targeted DBT subsidies after 7 refills i.e. on 8th and 9th refill. Supply of refills is not affected in any case.</p><p>"The eKYC ensures transparency, establishes clear eligibility, weeds out ghost consumers and discourages diversion of LPG," the Ministry's statement informed. </p>.<p>This comes a day after ministry said that domestic LPG consumers are required to complete Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (e-KYC). </p><p>It added that people can verify from comfort of their homes using Oil Marketing Company's mobile app and Aadhaar FaceRD app. </p>