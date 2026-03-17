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'LPG biometric authentication only required for...': Govt issues clarification on mandatory eKYC

The statement read, 'The requirement of eKYC applies to those LPG consumers who have not done eKYC so far'
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 07:49 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 07:49 IST
India NewsLPG cylinderTrendingMinistry of Petroleum and Natural GaseKYC

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