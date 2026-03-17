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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
India's LPG consumption drops 17% in March due to war-related supply disruptions in West Asia.
Key points
• Import dependency
India imports about 60% of its LPG requirements, much of which is transported through the Strait of Hormuz, now disrupted due to regional conflicts.
• Government supply cuts
To prioritize household cooking gas, the government reduced LPG supplies to commercial establishments and industries amid supply shortages.
• Jet fuel impact
Jet fuel consumption also declined by 4% in the first fortnight of March due to airspace closures and flight suspensions in Gulf countries.
• Petrol and diesel rise
Despite LPG shortages, petrol and diesel sales surged by 13.2% and 8.2% respectively, indicating a shift in fuel demand patterns.
Key statistics
17.7%
LPG consumption drop in March first half
1.147 million tonne
LPG consumption in March 1-15, 2025
13.2%
Petrol sales increase
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 17 March 2026, 09:56 IST