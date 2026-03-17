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LPG consumption slumps 17% in March on Iran war-related shortages

India imports about 60 per cent of its LPG requirements, much of it via the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively shut following US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliation.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 09:56 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

LPG consumption slumps 17% in March on war-related shortages

In one line
India's LPG consumption drops 17% in March due to war-related supply disruptions in West Asia.
Key points
Import dependency
India imports about 60% of its LPG requirements, much of which is transported through the Strait of Hormuz, now disrupted due to regional conflicts.
Government supply cuts
To prioritize household cooking gas, the government reduced LPG supplies to commercial establishments and industries amid supply shortages.
Jet fuel impact
Jet fuel consumption also declined by 4% in the first fortnight of March due to airspace closures and flight suspensions in Gulf countries.
Petrol and diesel rise
Despite LPG shortages, petrol and diesel sales surged by 13.2% and 8.2% respectively, indicating a shift in fuel demand patterns.
Key statistics
17.7%
LPG consumption drop in March first half
1.147 million tonne
LPG consumption in March 1-15, 2025
60%
LPG imports by India
13.2%
Petrol sales increase
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 17 March 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsIranLPGcookingwarMiddle East

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