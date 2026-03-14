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LPG crisis: Delhi eateries trim menus; pause large bookings, corporate gatherings

Paramjeet Kaur, owner of Flavours of China, said the restaurant has scaled back certain offerings and limited group bookings in order to manage LPG consumption.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 14:19 IST
India NewsLPGrestaurantsHotels

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