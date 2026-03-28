Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LPG crisis: Karnataka forest department halts firewood bulk auction as precaution

The prevailing uncertainty over LPG supply has prompted the forest department to suspend the auction of firewood to prevent hoarding.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 21:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 March 2026, 21:41 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaforest departmentLPG

Follow us on :

Follow Us