<p>Bengaluru: The prevailing uncertainty over liquified petroleum gas (LPG) supply has prompted the forest department to suspend the auction of firewood to prevent hoarding and as a precaution to meet fuel needs of hostels, residential schools, university canteens and individual consumers in urgent need.</p>.<p>The forest department has 39 regular depots and several temporary ones in case of firewood felled far away from regular depots. All material is sold through online auction. In a circular dated March 18, the department directed division level officers to temporarily suspend the auction of firewood and halt any such auction procedure underway in view of a possible demand in the future.</p>.<p>While making an exception for domestic buyers, the circular directed officials to keep the future requirements of anganwadis, hostels and other such establishments while proceeding with the sale of firewood. The auction of teak and other valued timber will not be affected.<br>“This is purely a precautionary measure taken in the best interest of sections that will be affected the most, from anganwadis to hostels. However, the department is ready to meet the needs of individual buyers, even hotels. It will be sold at the prevailing retail price,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Head of Forest Force) Meenakshi Negi told DH.</p>.<p>Over the last two weeks, many hotels and commercial establishments have made arrangements to use firewood for cooking needs while those without such options have scaled down operations in view of the short supply of the commercial LPG.</p>.<p>“We are not getting about 33% of our LPG demand. The government has promised to increase it by another 10% and a meeting in this regard is scheduled on Monday. We have already requested the chief secretary to ensure availability of firewood from the forest department. Right now, existing stock and scrap wood from carpentry is meeting our demands,” said P C Rao of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association.</p>.<p>Hoteliers in the city said the price of firewood has slightly reduced after the exorbitant rates of last week. Prior to the attack on Iran, firewood was sold at about Rs 40 per 10 kg.</p>.<p>Arun Adiga, managing partner of the iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan, said he had to go purchase firewood as only about 30% of his LPG requirement was met. “We need 30-35 cylinders per week. I got 10 in the last one week. We have managed to keep things running because we adopted several measures, starting from shifting to a ceramic burner that consumes 40% less LPG to conversion of an LPG burner into a firewood burner for making dosas. Also, we have relied on induction stove to cook khara bath, kesari bath and vada,” he said.</p>.<p>Adiga said at one point, he had to pay Rs 40 for one kg of firewood in Chamarajpet in the last week. “In the last few days, it fell to Rs 30 per kg and yesterday it came down to Rs 20 a kg,” he added.</p>