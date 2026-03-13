Menu
LPG crisis | Petroleum Ministry urges people to not hoard cylinders; orders news channels to play updated visuals

On the status of LPG supply across the country, the Ministry says India imports about 60 per cent LPG consumption and about 90 per cent of it comes through the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 08:53 IST
