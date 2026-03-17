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LPG crunch continues; central government pushes states to clear city gas projects

Commercial use of LPG, such as in hotels and restaurants, was initially curtailed, but later restored to a fifth of their normal offtake.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 14:32 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 14:32 IST
India NewsLPG

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