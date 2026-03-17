<p>The Centre on Tuesday asked states to expedite approvals for piped gas projects to enable faster rollout and ease pressure on cooking gas availability.</p><p>The government is now pushing for the use of alternative cooking mediums like induction cookers due to the West Asia crisis which has blocked India's access to about 60 per cent of LPG.</p><p>Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, "Situation remains a matter of concern, but we are providing supplies as before to the domestic consumers."</p><p>At a media briefing she said, "We have to look at alternatives."</p><p>Sharing statistics, Sujata said, "Giving statistics, she said panic bookings for a refill LPG cylinder peaked to 87.7 lakh on March 13, but have since eased, with about 70 lakh bookings being done on Monday. This compares to about 55 lakh bookings in pre-war days. LPG deliveries have kept pace. We delivered 62.5 lakh cylinders on March 13, 60 lakh on March 14... this compares to 50 lakh deliveries in pre-conflict times."</p>.<p>The government is promoting commercial and household LPG users to switch to piped natural gas to ease pressure on LPG. Incentives and faster connections are also being offered by city gas companies.</p>.<p>Sujata also said that the government is also expanding the city gas distribution network to ease pressure on LPG demand.</p>.<p>On March 16, the central government wrote to all state governments to expedite approvals for city gas projects. It has asked them to issue deemed permission for pending applications for large city gas pipelines, approvals for new city gas projects within 24 hours, waive road restoration charges, and relax working schedules.</p>.LPG shortage | From Rs 60 hike to booking period extension: All you need to know about your cylinder supply amid West Asia crisis.<p>She also said, "Situation still is worrying, but there is no dry out at any LPG distributorship."</p>.<p>LPG supplies in India have come under strain as the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for imports - faces disruptions due to the West Asia crisis.</p>.<p>Restaurants have stopped making time and gas consuming dishes while industries, such as brick and tile manufacturing, ceramics and glass kilns, are also facing difficulties in sustaining operations due to gas shortage.</p>.<p>Sharma said that fuel supplies remain stable with all refineries operating at high capacity and maintaining adequate crude inventories.</p>.<p>She mentioned that commercial LPG stocks have been placed with states, who have been asked to decide on the priority for its usage, adding that states like Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttarakhand have already issued LPG distribution guidelines.</p>.<p>States have been given 48,000 kilolitres of additional kerosene, she said, adding that Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka have taken stocks from this additional quota.</p>.<p>India continues to be self-sufficient in petrol and diesel, with no fuel dry-outs reported at retail outlets, she said.</p>.<p>Sujata said, "Citizens have been advised against panic buying as supplies remain sufficient."</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>