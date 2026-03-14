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LPG 'crunch' eats into eateries' business, coal price spikes; anti-hoarding raids in UP, K'natka

The Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Department seized 316 domestic LPG cylinders allegedly being used for commercial purposes.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 15:30 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 15:30 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsUttar PradeshLPG

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