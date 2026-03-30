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LPG cylinder booking fraud uncovered in Uttarakhand, MLA directs action against agency

Several people alleged that delivery messages were being sent without bookings by showing cylinders as booked on their connections.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 00:43 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 00:43 IST
India NewsUttarakhandIndiaLPG

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