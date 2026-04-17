<p>New Delhi: LPG demand in India is gradually returning to normal levels as domestic supplies have ramped up and the arrival of summer has begun to ease household consumption, a senior government official said on Friday.</p> <p>The recovery comes after cooking gas availability was hit due to disruptions in global energy supplies caused by the ongoing war in West Asia.</p> <p>"Daily bookings are in the range of 46-50 lakh currently.Deliveries are normal. On Thursday (April 16), about 50 lakh refill cylinders were delivered at doorsteps of users.The data suggests gradual return to normalcy, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, told media here. </p> <p>She said India has maintained stable supplies of cooking gas and transport fuels despite disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions, with the government prioritising household consumption and stepping up allocations to key sectors.</p> .Govt hikes commercial LPG allocation to 50% as domestic output improves.<p>Daily bookings exceeded 88 lakhs at peak last month as against pre-crisis bookings of about 45 lakh a day. Efforts to raise domestic output by diverting petrochemical pools into LPG production, led to a 40-50 per cent rise in output, prompting restoration of some of those supplies.</p> <p>Domestic LPG deliveries remain normal, with no shortages have been reported at distributor points, she said.</p> <p>Online bookings account for about 98 per cent of the total demand, and authenticated deliveries have risen to over 90 per cent to curb diversion.</p> <p>Commercial LPG supply has been restored to around 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, supported by targeted measures, including increased allocation of smaller cylinders for migrant workers and expanded distribution campaigns by state-run oil marketing companies, a statement said. </p> <p>Since March 23, more than 16.41 lakh market-priced 5-kg LPG cylinders have been sold to those without a proper domestic cooking gas connections, she said.These include migrants, students and working professionals as well as small businesses.</p> <p>A total of 1.5 lakh tonnes (equivalent to more than 79.14 lakh of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders) of commercial LPG have been sold since March 14, she said, adding that this includes more than 8,850 tonnes of Auto LPG, the statement said. </p>