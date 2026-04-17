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LPG demand in India returns to normal: Govt

Daily bookings exceeded 88 lakhs at peak last month as against pre-crisis bookings of about 45 lakh a day.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 18:58 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 18:58 IST
India NewsLPG

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