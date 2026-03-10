<p>The US-Israel war on Iran has disrupted the supply of oil and gas across the Strait of Hormuz, bringing the crisis to several Indian cities. A government notification prioritising gas supply to domestic units created a situation where restaurants weren't able to order commercial LPG cylinders, causing disruption to services. </p><p>As restaurants weighed their options, the government invoked the Essential Commodities Act today, prioritising domestic consumption and transport over industry.</p>