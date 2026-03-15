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LPG is 'lapata gas': Akhilesh Yadav attacks centre amid West Asia conflict

Samajwadi Party leader criticised Centre over West Asia conflict, rising fuel prices and its impact on businesses.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 11:23 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 11:23 IST
India NewsBJPIsraelNarendra ModiAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi PartyLPG

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