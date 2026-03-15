<p>Mumbai: Slamming the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>-led Centre for failing to handle the crisis involving <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samajwadi-party">Samajwadi Party</a> leader and former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhilesh-yadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a> described <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/liquified-petroleum-gas">Liquified Petroleum Gas</a> (LPG) as ‘lapata-gas’ as said that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> failed to become a ‘vishwa-guru’ by intervening and stopping the war involving the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a>-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> combine and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>.</p>.<p>“The new word for LPG is not liquified petroleum gas but ‘lapata-gas’…the prices of petrol, diesel and essential commodities are rising,” Yadav, on a two-day visit to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, said.</p>.<p>“When the BJP had the opportunity to become a ‘vishwa-guru', they failed. If they wanted to become a global leader they should have spread India's eternal message of peace and opposed the war…today we are seeing its impact in India as well,” he said, adding that the ongoing conflict has impacted small <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/businesses">businesses</a>, hotels and households.</p>.PM Modi could have become 'vishwaguru' by sending message of peace: Akhilesh Yadav amid Iran conflict.<p>Regarding the elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>, and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-territory">union territory</a> of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/puducherry">Puducherry</a>, he said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> must ensure free and fair elections.</p>.<p>“The Election Commission has faced questions several times. Whether it's the discrimination over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">SIR</a> or how the government looted votes in the by-elections, numerous questions have arisen…the Election Commission should assure that there will be a fair election and there will be no discrimination against anyone anywhere... This is a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/constitution">Constitutional</a> body, and it is their responsibility that no questions are raised about their credibility,” the former UP chief minister said. </p>