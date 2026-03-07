<p>The price of domestic <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=LPG">LPG </a>was hiked by Rs 60, while commercial cylinders will cost Rs 114.5 more amid rising energy costs due to the West Asia conflict. </p><p>Non-subsidised LPG, which is used by most household, except those with Ujjwala beneficiaries, will now cost Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Delhi">Delhi </a>as against Rs 853 previously, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website. The price increase, the website showed, is effective from March 7.</p><p>In Mumbai, non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 912.50, Rs 939 in Kolkata and Rs 928.50 in Chennai, according to the IOC website. In Bengaluru, the cost will now be Rs 915.5 as against Rs 855.5 earlier. </p>.Govt invokes ESMA, asks refiners to boost LPG output.<p>The price has now been increased twice in the past one year. It was last hiked by Rs 50 in April 2025. </p><p>This comes after a steep rise in global energy prices since the West Asia conflict broke out on February 28. </p><p>Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.</p><p>For over 10 crore Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries, who have free LPG connections, will continue to get a subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills in a year.</p><p>The price of commercial LPG, the one used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants, was increased by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder. </p><p>It now costs Rs 1,883 in Delhi. This increase comes on top of the Rs 28 per 19-kg cylinder increase on March 1.</p><p>Commercial LPG rates have risen by Rs 302.50 this year.</p>