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LPG price hike: Government says rates in India among world's lowest despite 46% jump in global benchmark

The government said the latest revision balances the need to shield households from volatile global energy prices while ensuring continued availability of cooking fuel across the country.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 06:13 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 06:13 IST
India NewsLPGLPG Price Hike

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