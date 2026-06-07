Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LPG price hike | Govt will pay political price for rising inflation: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar

People across the country were facing hardship due to inflation, he claimed and questioned the government's stand that price rise was under control.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 08:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2026, 08:32 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSharad PawarLPGInflationNCP (SP)

Follow us on :

Follow Us