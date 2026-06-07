Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LPG price hike | Why aren't BJP leaders taking to streets with cylinders in protest now: Congress attacks Modi govt

The government said Indian households continue to pay among the lowest prices for cooking gas globally despite a sharp rise in international PG prices triggered by disruptions in West Asia.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 08:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2026, 08:39 IST
India NewsBJPCongressMallikarjun KhargeLPGLPG Price Hike

Follow us on :

Follow Us