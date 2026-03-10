Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LPG shortage: 20% hotels, restaurants shut down in Mumbai; operations hit in Bengaluru, Chennai

The Chennai Hotels Association on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting for uninterrupted supply of commercial LPG for the food industry under essential commodity.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 06:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 06:01 IST
India NewsBengaluru newsMumbaiChennaiLPG

Follow us on :

Follow Us