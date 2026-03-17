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LPG shortage for food processing sector 'not that much of a concern now': Chirag Paswan

'Yes, precautionary steps are being taken, but then we need to keep an eye,' Paswan told reporters.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 10:03 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 10:03 IST
India NewsChirag PaswanLPGWest Asia

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