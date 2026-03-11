Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LPG shortage: Gig & app based transport workers concerned over potential loss of income

Any disruption in supply could lead to long queues at fuel stations, fewer trips, and immediate income loss for drivers who are already struggling with rising operational costs.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 16:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 16:49 IST
India NewsLPGUberZomatoOlaSwiggygig workers

Follow us on :

Follow Us