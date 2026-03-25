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LPG supply to stop if households refuse PNG switch where available: Govt order

PNG is continuously supplied to kitchen burners through pipelines, eliminating the need to book refills.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsLPGPNG

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