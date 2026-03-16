<p>The Shivalik, an India-flagged LPG tanker belonging to the Shipping Corporation of India, docked at Gujarat's Mundra Port Monday after safely transiting the Strait of Hormuz while another vessel carrying LPG, Nanda Devi is to reach Kandla port on Tuesday morning.</p><p>Authorities concerned have arranged advance paper work and priority berthing to enable faster discharge of cargo of these vessels, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways told media here on Monday.</p>.India hasn't engaged in bilateral talks with US: MEA on situation around Strait of Hormuz.<p>These two LPG carriers started their journey on March 13 and crossed the Strait of Hormuz early on March 14, carrying about 92,712 tonnes of LPG - equivalent to a day's requirement of cooking gas in the country. </p><p>According to officials, from Shivalik, 20,000 MT of LPG will be unloaded at Mundra Port and 26,000 MT will be unloaded at Mangalore.</p><p><strong>Crude oil tanker :</strong></p><p>An Indian-flagged crude oil tanker that sailed safely from the UAE's Fujairah port, despite an attack on the terminal, is scheduled to reach India on Tuesday. The vessel, Jag Laadki, carries about 80,800 tonnes of Murban crude from the UAE.</p><p>Delhi is in constant touch with the Gulf region countries to ensure the safe passage of remaining Indian-flagged vessels in the region, he said.</p><p>Currently, 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf. </p><p>Since activation of the DG Shipping Control Room, over 3,000 calls and 5,400 emails from seafarers, families, and maritime stakeholders have been handled, while 286 Indian seafarers have been safely repatriated, including 33 in the past 48 hours, he said</p><p>Major ports are closely monitoring vessel movements and facilitating cargo operations, offering concessions on anchorage, berth hire, storage charges, and temporary transshipment storage at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), which has also granted rebates on reefer container plug-in charges, Sinha said.</p><p>Export-bound containers at JNPA have fallen from 5,600 to 3,900, with no reported congestion, he said adding an inter-ministerial group under DG Shipping continues to coordinate with customs, ports, and other stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers while maintaining continuity of maritime trade.</p><p>India imports about 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 percent of natural gas and 60 percent of LPG needs. Before the US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliation, more than half of India's crude imports, about 30 per cent of gas and 85-90 per cent of LPG imports came from Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The conflict has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the main transit route for Gulf energy supplies.</p>