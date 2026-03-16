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LPG tanker which crossed Strait of Hormuz, reaches Gujarat, another set to arrive on March 17

Currently, 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 17:00 IST
India NewsGujaratLPGStrait of Hormuz

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