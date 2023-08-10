Home
Homeindia

Did a phone call from Kolkata keep Adhir away from no trust debate, asks PM Modi

Modi recalled that Chowdhury was temporarily removed as the leader on the pretext of elections in West Bengal.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 13:45 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a swipe at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and wondered whether he was sidelined in the debate on the no-confidence motion due to a phone call from Kolkata.

Responding to the debate on no-confidence motion, Modi said the previous motions in 1999, 2003 and 2018 were led by the then opposition leaders - Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge respectively.

'But, what happened this time? Adhirbabu did not get that opportunity. He was fielded as a speaker only after (Home Minister) Amit Shah made a case for him,' the prime minister said.

'I don't know what your compulsion is? Why was Adhirbabu sidelined? Was it because of a phone call from Kolkata,' Modi said in an apparent reference to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, a known detractor of Chowdhury.

Modi recalled that Chowdhury was temporarily removed as the leader on the pretext of elections in West Bengal.

The debate on the no-confidence motion was initiated by Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi.

On Wednesday, Shah had taken a dig at Chowdhury and offered time from the BJP's quota for him to speak.

(Published 10 August 2023, 13:45 IST)
