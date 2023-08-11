Both Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die, bringing end to Monsoon Session

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, bringing down the curtains on the Monsoon session which saw a no-confidence motion brought against the government being defeated.
In his concluding remarks, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the House functioned for 39 hours and saw passage of important bills, including The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 and The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
In the Monsoon session, the Congress brought an opposition backed no-confidence motion against the government. The motion was defeated by a voice vote.
The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions since the session began on July 20 due to protests by opposition over the Manipur issue. The Opposition bloc INDIA has been demanding a discussion on the Manipur violence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, were present in the House at the time of adjournment.
Birla adjourned the House sine die after his customary valedictory speech.
Meanwhile, the Upper House was adjourned twice in the pre-lunch session amid an uproar by opposition members who demanded a discussion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's a statement in the House on the situation in Manipur.
When the House reassembled for the post-lunch session, it returned to Lok Sabha the two proposed legislations on the Central and Integrated GST laws by a voice vote without any discussion. The proposed laws seek to levy 28 per cent tax on the full face value of bets in online gaming, casinos and horse race clubs.
It also adopted a motion to suspend AAP MP Raghav Chadha from Rajya Sabha for "gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct", pending a report by the privileges committee.
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, after his customary address, adjourned the House sine die.