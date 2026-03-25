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India riding on reform express, reforms happening with conviction: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The FM further said there is a trust-based tax administration that is being improved by reducing unnecessary hardship for honest taxpayers.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 08:55 IST
India NewsLok SabhaMSMEsFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharamanreforms

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