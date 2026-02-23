Menu
LS Speaker Om Birla constitutes Parliamentary Friendship Groups with over 60 countries

Senior BJP leaders such as Ravi Shankar Prasad, Baijayant Panda, Nishikant Dubey, and Anurag Thakur have also been appointed as chairpersons of the parliamentary groups.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 18:25 IST
Published 23 February 2026, 18:25 IST
