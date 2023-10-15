LS Speaker Om Birla opposes EU Parliament debates on India

New Delhi: In his bilateral with European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer, on the sidelines of the P20 Parliament Speakers Summit, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla protested against the bringing of a proposal in the European Parliament on India’s internal issues, the parliamentary affairs ministry said.

The ministry said that Birla underlined India’s sovereignty and insisted that “every nation and parliament is sovereign” and that their internal issues should not be discussed by others. India also dismissed the European Parliament’s resolution as “unacceptable” and “reflective of a colonial mindset”.

In July, as the conflict in Manipur unfolded, the European Parliament adopted a resolution denouncing it “in the strongest terms nationalistic rhetoric deployed by leading members of BJP”. In the resolution, the EU had asked for “restraint and for political leaders to cease inflammatory statements in order to re-establish trust and play an impartial role to mediate the tensions.”