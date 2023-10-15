LS Speaker Om Birla opposes EU Parliament debates on India

New Delhi: In his bilateral with European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer, on the sidelines of the P20 Parliament Speakers Summit, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla protested against the bringing of a proposal in the European Parliament on India’s internal issues, the parliamentary affairs ministry said.
The ministry said that Birla underlined India’s sovereignty and insisted that “every nation and parliament is sovereign” and that their internal issues should not be discussed by others. India also dismissed the European Parliament’s resolution as “unacceptable” and “reflective of a colonial mindset”.
In July, as the conflict in Manipur unfolded, the European Parliament adopted a resolution denouncing it “in the strongest terms nationalistic rhetoric deployed by leading members of BJP”. In the resolution, the EU had asked for “restraint and for political leaders to cease inflammatory statements in order to re-establish trust and play an impartial role to mediate the tensions.”
India had rejected the resolution, and the ministry of external affairs said the resolution was “unacceptable”, pointed to an interference in India’s internal affairs and reflected at “ colonial mindset”.
While he protested the resolution, Birla invited Nicola Beer to witness the general elections scheduled to be held next year.
During the conversation, Beer also congratulated Birla for a successful P20 Summit and emphasised on closer relations of European Parliament with India. She also informed that Europe is going through challenging times and sought India's cooperation, the ministry said.
Speaking at the G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) on Saturday, Birla said in an “interconnected” world, no issue should be viewed in isolation.
“Many members mentioned the situation in West Asia, while some others talked about strengthening multilateralism, the need to encourage international trade and the need for resilient supply chains. I have noted these references carefully. In today's interconnected world, we cannot look at any issue in isolation,” Birla said in his closing statement at the concluding session of the Summit.
In the joint resolution passed at the end of the P20 Summit, the participating nations resolved to work towards resolving conflicts. “We will continue to engage in parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue in relevant fora as a catalyst for promoting international peace, prosperity and harmony, including supporting the peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes,” the joint statement read.