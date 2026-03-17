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Lok Sabha revokes suspension of eight Opposition MPs with immediate effect

Speaker Om Birla said there is a need to ensure that no placards, posters, photos or AI-generated images are displayed in the House or inside the Parliament complex.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 09:15 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 09:15 IST
India NewsOppositionLok SabhaOm BirlaIndian politcsKiren Rijiju

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