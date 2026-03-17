<p>After Congress leader K Suresh requested the House to consider, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> on Tuesday revoked the suspension of eight opposition members with immediate effect, who were suspended from the House for 'unruly' behaviour.</p><p>Speaking in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed the need for a “Laxman Rekha” to ensure smooth proceedings, a point that found agreement across both treasury and Opposition benches.</p><p>Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also underscored the importance of maintaining decorum, stating that placards, posters, photographs, or AI-generated images should not be displayed inside the House or within the Parliament complex.</p>.Speaker Om Birla asks parties to ensure discipline in Lok Sabha.<p>Rijiju subsequently moved a motion to revoke the suspension of seven Congress MPs and one CPI(M) member, which was passed through a voice vote.</p><p>Those reinstated include Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Prashant Padole and Dean Kuriakose from the Congress, along with S Venkatesan of the CPI(M).</p><p>The eight MPs had been suspended on February 3 during the first half of the ongoing Budget session, with the action originally set to last until the session’s conclusion on April 2.</p>