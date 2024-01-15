Lt Colonels in niche tech domains may soon be able to continue in their fields even after promotion

Lieutenant Colonels specialising in niche tech fields like AI, robotics, etc will no longer be moved to command posts on promotion and will be able to continue in their respective work areas, a report published in the Indian Express on Monday said.

Quoting sources, the report said that the Army is set to bring a new HR policy with an aim to push domain specialisation. This policy will let the Lieutenant Colonels who are cleared for promotion to the rank of Colonels to choose if they want to move to command posts or continue in their domain.

The policy will apply to fields such as space, information technology, nanotechnology, weapons, ammunition as well as in information operations, specific languages and other important projects.

Around 30-40 per cent of Lieutenant Colonels are promoted to the rank of Colonel and as per the current practice, all of them have to join command posts. With the new policy, officers can now voluntarily choose to continue in their fields but after that they would have to give up on command assignments.

“While the policy will provide an opportunity to officers to develop an expertise and excel in a specific domain, it will also deny him any future promotion and career enhancement,” an officer explained to the Indian Express.