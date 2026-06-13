Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth named next Indian Army chief; to take over from Gen Upendra Dwivedi on June 30

The General Officer has led the force at every level in diverse operational environments.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 14:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 14:29 IST
India NewsIndian Army

Follow us on :

Follow Us