Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth named next Indian Army chief; to take over from Gen Upendra Dwivedi on June 30

<p>New Delhi: Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth on Saturday was appointed as the next Chief of the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/army"> Army Staff</a> who will take over from Gen Upendra Dwivedi on June 30.</p><p>Currently the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Seth is the first officer in three decades from the Armoured Corps to become the Army Chief.</p><p>In appointing Lt Gen Seth, the government followed the seniority principle. "The government has appointed Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, presently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from the afternoon of June 30," the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/defence-ministry">Defence Ministry</a> said.</p><p>Commissioned in 1986, he has extensive experience across the operational, strategic, capability development and institutional domains, contributing significantly to the force’s combat effectiveness and long-term transformation.</p><p>Lt Gen Seth had the rare distinction of commanding two operational Army Commands and a Strike Corps. On elevation to Army Commander, he commanded South Western Command and Southern Command, providing strategic oversight across critical theaters for two and half years, the Defence Ministry said.</p>.Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi says armed forces ready for Operation Sindoor 2.0.<p>The General Officer has led the force at every level in diverse operational environments. His command assignments include an Armoured Regiment in the Desert Sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre, and a Counter-Insurgency Force in Jammu & Kashmir.</p><p>As a Lieutenant General, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps (21 Corps), one of the Indian Army's premier strike formations. He subsequently served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, overseeing key national and international military engagements and ceremonial responsibilities.</p><p>Widely recognised for his contributions to force modernisation, Lt Gen Seth has tenanted pivotal appointments in the Strategic Planning and Capability Development verticals of the Army Headquarters, shaping its modernisation trajectory, capability roadmap and long-term force structuring initiatives.</p><p>His contributions, according to the ministry, have been instrumental in aligning operational requirements with emerging technologies and future battlefield imperatives.</p><p>Last time an Armoured Corps officer became the Indian Army Chief happened three decades ago when Gen Shankar Roychowdhary assumed the top post after the untimely death of Gen B C Joshi, who also happened to be from the Armoured Corps.</p><p>Compared to Armoured Corps and Artillery, an overwhelming number of Indian Army Chiefs are from Infantry regiments.</p><p>Lt Gen Seth is taking over the top leadership position in 1.3 million strong Indian Army at a time when the force is undergoing through a process of transformation by embracing technologies to be prepared for a two-front war.</p>