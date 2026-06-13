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Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth appointed next Indian Army chief

Seth is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and an Armoured Corps officer, with nearly four decades of experience.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 10:03 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 10:03 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyArmy Chief

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