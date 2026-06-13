Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth appointed next Indian Army chief

<p>The Government on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, presently serving as the Vice Chief of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/army">Army Staff</a>, as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from June 30, 2026. He will assume the role with the substantive rank of General.</p><p>Seth is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and an Armoured Corps officer, with nearly four decades of experience. </p>.Operation Sindoor reflected 'smart power' in its most complete expression, says Indian Army chief.<p>"His service is marked by extensive command, staff and strategic appointments across diverse operational and institutional domains. He will assume office upon the retirement of General Upendra Dwivedi on 30 June 2026," the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/defence%20ministry">Ministry of Defence</a> said in a statement. </p><p>Seth is an alumnus of NDA, Khadakwasla, and was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. He has extensive experience across the operational, strategic, capability development and institutional domains, contributing significantly to the Indian Army's combat effectiveness and long-term transformation. </p><p>"The General Officer has commanded at every level in diverse operational environments. His command assignments include an Armoured Regiment in the Desert Sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre, and a Counter-Insurgency Force in Jammu & Kashmir," The defence ministry added. </p><p>As a Lieutenant General, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Indian Army's premier strike formations and subsequently served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, overseeing key national and international military engagements and ceremonial responsibilities.</p><p>As an Army Commander, he commanded South Western Command and Southern Command, earning the rare distinction of commanding two operational Army Commands and providing strategic oversight across critical theaters for over a period of two and half years. </p><p>Additionally, Seth has held several key staff and strategic appointments that have significantly influenced operational planning, force management and capability development.</p><p>He is recognised for this contributions to force modernisation and has been at the helm of pivotal appointments in the Strategic Planning and Capability Development verticals of the Army Headquarters, shaping its modernisation trajectory, capability roadmap and long-term force structuring initiatives. </p><p>"His contributions have been instrumental in aligning operational requirements with emerging technologies and future battlefield imperatives," the statement added.</p><p>Seth has also consistently excelled in professional military education, securing top positions in courses of instruction. He is a graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College, and has also attended the prestigious Command & Staff Course in Paris. </p>