Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Lt Gen Raja Subramani appointed new CDS; Vice Admiral Swaminathan to take over as Navy chief

Vice Admiral Swaminathan, an alumnus of Bishop Cotton's Boys' School, Bengaluru and Sainik School, Bijapur was commissioned on July 1, 1987.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 14:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 May 2026, 14:01 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyIndian NavyCDS

Follow us on :

Follow Us