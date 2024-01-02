Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari takes charge of Eastern Command

Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari is the new General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command.

Lt Gen Tiwari took the charge on Monday, paying homage at Vijay Smarak Memorial in Kolkata, followed by Guard of Honour ceremony at the Command headquarters. Before taking up the charge, he was GOC, Uttar Bharat Area, Bareilly.

Commissioned into the 4th Battalion of The Kumaon Regiment in 1987, Tiwari has had operational experience in Jammu & Kashmir, North East and Democratic Republic of Congo. He has also commanded 4th Battalion of The Kumaon Regiment in “intense counter insurgency environment in Assam, Mountain Brigade and Mountain Division in Sikkim in high altitude areas and a strategically important Corps in North East”, an official release stated.

“He has a rich operational experience by virtue of having served in numerous critical and varied appointments across multiple disciplines and levels, both in active counter Insurgency and conventional domains. He is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College Wellington, Higher Defence Management Course, National Defence College and has the unique distinction of serving twice with the United Nations, first as a Military Observer and later as Deputy Chief of Staff at Force Headquarter in Democratic Republic of Congo,” the release added.