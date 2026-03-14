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Ludhiana man dies after being 'forced' into Russia-Ukraine war

Charanjit Singh, Samarjeet's father, blamed agents who lure youngsters with false job offers in Russia and then get them recruited into the Russian Army.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 09:38 IST
India NewsWorld newsUkraineRussiaPunjabukraine warLudhiana

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