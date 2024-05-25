Lured with promise of job in Thailand, 20 Indians enslaved in Myanmar; Kin seek help from MEA

Twenty Indian labourers, who have been enslaved in Myanmar after being duped on the promise of jobs in Thailand, are seeking seeking assistance from the ministry of external affairs (MEA) to secure their release, the Times Of India reported on Saturday.

As per the report, some of the family members have said they have jointly taken the matter to Pradeep Chaudhary, the BJP MP from Kairana who has written to external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

In two videos shot by one of the workers and accessed by TOI, reportedly shows one of them saying that one person has died and one girl is suffering from a major head injury.

In one of the videos shared by Kuldeep Kumar, one of the captives, reportedly pleads for help from the Centre, saying, "Our families have approached MEA but have received no assistance as yet despite our videos being shared widely on social media. One man has already died here, and they also have a girl (with them) who has suffered head injuries because of thrashing. We could be next. They will either kill us, or we will have to take drastic steps."