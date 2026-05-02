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Lyricist Prasoon Joshi appointed Chairman of Prasar Bharati

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Joshi is a "rare creative spirit" celebrated across the world in advertising, literature, art and cinema.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 12:35 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 12:35 IST
India NewsPrasar BharatiPrasoon Joshichairman

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