<p>New Delhi: Well-known lyricist Prasoon Joshi was on Saturday appointed the Chairman of Prasar Bharati, the country's public service broadcaster. He succeeds former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal, who resigned in December last year.</p><p>Announcing his appointment, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said Joshi is a "distinguished creative professional" with wide-ranging contributions across literature, advertising, cinema, and public communication. </p>.Chanchal Kumar appointed as new secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.<p>Known for his “impactful writing and deep cultural sensibility”, it said, he has played a “significant role” in shaping contemporary Indian media narratives. </p><p>His body of work spans acclaimed film lyrics, advertising campaigns, and socially resonant storytelling that connects with diverse audiences across the country, it said.</p><p>Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Joshi is a "rare creative spirit" celebrated across the world in advertising, literature, art and cinema.</p><p>"His words carry the fragrance of our soil, and his vision reflects the timeless essence of our culture. Under his stewardship, Prasar Bharati will discover renewed energy, deeper purpose, and a fresh creative voice," he said.</p>.The film fraternity needs people from diverse backgrounds: Prasoon Joshi.<p>Before this appointment, Joshi has served as Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Mumbai since August 2017 where he "contributed to strengthening" film certification processes while engaging with stakeholders across the film industry. His tenure at CBFC "reflected a balanced approach towards creative expression and regulatory responsibility". </p><p>Earlier, he had also served as CEO of the McCann World Group India and Chairman of McCann World Group Asia Pacific (a subsidiary of McCann Erickson). He is also one of the Trustees of Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts since 2016. </p>