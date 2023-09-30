M S Swaminathan - The scientist who brought hope to distressed Kuttanad bowl

Eminent agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan, who passed away on Thursday, had his family roots in Kuttanad in Kerala’s Alappuzha district.

He had made comprehensive suggestions for flood mitigation and addressing the agrarian distress of Kuttanad, the region popularly known as the ‘rice bowl of Kerala’. He also played a key role in promoting the medicinal rice variety ‘Navara’.

Swaminathan, who hailed from a traditional family at Mankombu (which is also part of his official name) in Kuttanad, had maintained a special bond with the region, say the people of Kuttanad.